BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Bookrunner:
* Kaufman & Broad SA stake sale offer size at 282,181,221 euros, offer price at 31.50 euros
* Selling shareholder has granted option to acquire up to an additional 814,376 shares at the offer price
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.