BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Formalizes acquisition of 100 percent stake in Downer & Company, LLC in United States
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.