BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Q1 net profit 461,000 euros ($523,190) versus 209,000 euros year ago
* Q1 total revenue 11.7 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.