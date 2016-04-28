April 28 Russia's Petropavlovsk says:

* Signs agreement with GMD Gold to finance completion of pressure oxidation project ("POX Hub");

* Group will contribute project to JV in its current state of construction whilst GMD Gold will contribute $120 million;

* POX Hub will be capable of processing refractory gold concentrates sourced from the Company's Malomir and Pioneer mines and concentrates produced at GMD Gold affiliates' operations, as well as third parties' gold bearing concentrates;

* Commissioning of the POX Hub will enable the start of processing of the Group's refractory ores and the commencement of gold production from refractory reserves starting in 2018.