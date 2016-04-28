April 28 Columbus A/S :

* Q1 revenue 275 million Danish crowns ($41.98 million), increase of 15 percent compared to same period last year

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 26 million crowns, corresponding to an increase of 85 percent

* Maintains expectations to 2016, thus expects revenues in level of 1.2 billion crowns and ebitda in level of 120 million crowns