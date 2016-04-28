Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Columbus A/S :
* Q1 revenue 275 million Danish crowns ($41.98 million), increase of 15 percent compared to same period last year
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 26 million crowns, corresponding to an increase of 85 percent
* Maintains expectations to 2016, thus expects revenues in level of 1.2 billion crowns and ebitda in level of 120 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5507 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order