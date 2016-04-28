BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Swedish Cbank
* Says buys 2019 nominal bonds at avg yield -0,421 percent in reverse auction
* Says buys 2025 nominal bonds at average yield 0,601 percent in reverse auction Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.