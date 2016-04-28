UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 SCA CEO Magnus Groth told analyst/news conference:
* Raw Material Prices For Tissue, Personal Care Probably Slightly Lower In Q2 Vs Year-ago, roughly unchanged sequentially
* expects pulp, kraftliner prices to stabilise gradually, not to fall further
* seen some improvements in pricing for solid wood recently, expecting improvement
* Exepcts to stay competitive on publication paper in challenging maket Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.