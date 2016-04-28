April 28 mBank :

* Poland's No.4 lender and Commerzbank unit mBank expects its 2016 net profit to fall to around 1 billion zlotys ($258.3 million) from 1.3 billion last year, its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said.

* The lender expects to pay 320-340 million zlotys of bank tax in 2016, around 350 million next year, mBank's Chief Financial Officer Juergen Hessenmueller said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8709 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)