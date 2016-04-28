BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Sygnis AG :
* Fy 2015 revenue in line with guidance and increased to 0.6 million euros ($680,580.00)(2014: 0.4 million euros)
* Fy operating loss before one-off items mostly unchanged at 3.2 million euros
* Expects revenues for 2016 in range of 1.2 million to 1.5 million euros, with strong upside potential for 2017
* Expects net loss for 2016 to be significantly lower than in 2015
* Total assets at December 31, 2015 increased to 14.0 million euros, compared to 12.5 million euros at end of 2014
* Reported net loss for 2015 was 4.0 million euros(2014: 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.