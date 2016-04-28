BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Bure Equity AB :
* Q1 total revenue 30.2 million Swedish crowns ($3.75 million) versus 1.27 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 75.4 million crowns versus profit 1.14 billion crowns year ago
* Net asset value as per March 31 was 86.24 Swedish crowns per share versus 87.40 crowns per share at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.