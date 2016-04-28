Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB :
* Q1 net sales 104.5 million Swedish crowns ($12.97 million) versus 85.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 7.8 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order