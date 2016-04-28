April 28 Doccheck AG :

* Q1 turnover of 5.84 million euros (previous year: 5.62 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT of 467,000 euros versus 1.072 million euros year ago

* Forecast for 2016 with a turnover of 24 million euros and an EBIT between 2.5 and 3.0 million euros will be retained