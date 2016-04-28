BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Deutsche Euroshop
* Says proposes dividend in amount of eur1.35
* Revenue 202.9 million eur, up 1 percent
* Says 2015 ffo per share in 2.29
* Says 2015 ebit 176.3 million eur, down 1 percent
* Says expect stable revenue of between 200 million and 204 million this year
* Says sees 2016 ebit between 175 million and 179 million
* Says sees 2016 funds from operations to come in at between 2.26 and 2.30 per share Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.