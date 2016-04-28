Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Q1 EBITDA loss 5.0 million Norwegian crowns ($615,000) versus loss 8.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 0.0 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1151 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order