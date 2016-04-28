April 28 United Therapeutics Corp
* Says Roger Jeffs steps down as president and co-chief
executive officer
* Says David Zaccardelli steps down as executive vice
president and chief operating officer
* United Therapeutics Corp says Michael Benkowitz promoted
to president and chief operating officer
* United Therapeutics Corp says Martine Rothblatt, remains
chairman of board and becomes sole chief executive officer
* United therapeutics corp says Jeffs will become a senior
advisor to company.
