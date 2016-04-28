BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Novo Nordisk
* Says semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in Sustain 6 trial
* Says trial achieved its primary endpoint of showing non-inferiority of major cardiovascular events with semaglutide compared with placebo
* Says trial showed a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular risk
* Says safety profile of semaglutide in Sustain 6 was as expected
* Says expects to file semaglutide for regulatory review in the United States and the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2016
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.