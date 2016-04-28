BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Laan & Spar Bank A/S :
* Q1 net income 39.1 million Danish crowns ($5.96 million) versus 34.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 3.8 million crowns versus 7.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest and fees income 176.3 million crowns versus 167.5 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.5559 Danish crowns)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.