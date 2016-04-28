April 28 Saf Holland SA :

* Gives notice to bondholders that conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted

* Adjusted conversion price is 12.1823 euros (previously 12.3291 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,208.6306 (previously 8,110.8921), all effective as of April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)