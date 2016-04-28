UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Saf Holland SA :
* Gives notice to bondholders that conversion price and conversion ratio have been adjusted
* Adjusted conversion price is 12.1823 euros (previously 12.3291 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,208.6306 (previously 8,110.8921), all effective as of April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.