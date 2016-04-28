UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi SA :
* Q1 net income EUR 3.0 million ($3.40 million) versus EUR 2.7 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 4.0 million versus EUR 3.7 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.