April 28 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Player Mats Julian Hummels informed Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kgaa that he wishes to leave club in order to join FC Bayern Muenchen AG with effect from 2016/2017 season

* At present no offer at all has been made by Bayern Muenchen yet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)