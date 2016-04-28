Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 S&P:
* Abbott Laboratories ratings remain on creditwatch negative on planned acquisition of St. Jude Medical Source text: (bit.ly/21hkyCp) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.