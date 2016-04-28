April 28 Kudelski SA :

* Kudelski Group and fine Swiss Metals AG announced that FSM has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, patent license agreement covering Kudelski's smart card manufacturing portfolio

* FSM agreed to acquire a number of patents from Kudelski related to card manufacturing of embedded gold ingot cards including patents in Australia, United Kingdom, China and Japan