Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Armada Bilgisayar :
* Q1 net profit of 4.1 million lira ($1.46 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 210.8 million lira versus 214.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8140 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order