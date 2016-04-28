April 28 Centerra Gold Inc:
* Centerra Gold reports search of Kumtor Gold Company's
Bishkek office
* Kyrgyz Republic government has recently indicated to
Centerra its dissatisfaction with current arrangements governing
co, Kumtor project
* No negotiations with Kyrgyz Republic government have to
date taken place
* Kyrgyz Republic government has very recently indicated to
co dissatisfaction with current arrangements governing Centerra
and Kumtor project
* Search by Kyrgyz prosecutor was to collect documents
relevant to criminal case relating to alleged financial
violations by Kumtor
* Says alleged financial violations by co's KGC unit are in
connection with past inter corporate transactions between KGC
and Centerra
* Says mine operations remain unaffected by Kyrgyz gpo's
action
* Inability to successfully resolve all matters would have
material adverse impact on company's future cash flows,
earnings,financial condition
