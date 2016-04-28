April 28 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says continue to see an increase globally in
government requests for user data and content restrictions
pursuant to local law
* Says government requests for account data increased by
13%, from 41,214 requests to 46,763 for second half of 2015
* Number of items restricted for violating local law
increased over the first half of 2015, to 55,827 items, up from
20,568
* Facebook inc says government requests for account data
increased by 13 percent in second half of 2015, from 41,214
requests to 46,763
* Facebook says one of case studies explains that increase
in restricted content in 2015 H2 almost entirely due to one
photo related to Nov Paris attacks
* About 60% of requests we received for user data from U.S.
Authorities contained non-disclosure order that prohibited us
from notifying user
* Facebook says " we support the email privacy act"
* Facebook says consistent with legal changes in U.S.,
updated reporting on national security requests to bands of 500
(instead of bands of 1000)
* Facebook says if a government request appears to be
deficient or overly broad, "we push back hard and will fight in
court, if necessary"
* In U.S., there were 19235 total requests for data, 30041
users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; in 81.41 percent of cases,
some data was produced by co
* In India, there were 5,561 total requests for data, 7,018
users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; in 50.87% percent of cases,
some data was produced by co
* Facebook says it restricted access to more than 32,000
copies of photo related to Nov 2015 paris attacks, in response
to legal request from France
* In Russia, there were 4 total requests for data, 4
users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; no data was produced by co
