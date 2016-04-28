April 28 Adveo Group International SA :

* Gets waiver from its creditors till Dec. 31 to meet certain financial ratios

* The waiver will be granted subject to: capital increase of at least 15 million euros ($17 million) to be executed no later than July 31 and shareholders represented on the board to contribute of at least 9.4 million euros in it Source text for Eikon:

