April 28 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group expected to report consolidated net profit of around 950 billion yen ($8.74 billion) for year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group's net profit expected to come in somewhat higher than its 630 bln yen forecast for fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Sumitomo mitsui financial group's bottom line is seen at over 650 billion yen for the year ended March 31- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XXblNR)