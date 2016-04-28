UPDATE 1-Massive protest in Hungary against bill that could oust Soros university
* Students stage unannounced march on ruling Fidesz HQ (Recasts, adds students marching on Fidesz HQ)
April 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
* Bermuda 'a+' ratings affirmed on return of real gdp growth and improving fiscal deficits; outlook stable Source text (bit.ly/1WVz5Dv) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Students stage unannounced march on ruling Fidesz HQ (Recasts, adds students marching on Fidesz HQ)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.