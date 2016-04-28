Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Solucom SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 87.4 million euros ($99.0 million) versus 46.4 million euros a year ago
* Objective of 2015/16 current operating margin between 11-13 pct Source text: bit.ly/1rCp1E3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order