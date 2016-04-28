UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Edmunds.Com
* Edmunds.com forecasts 1.5 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. in April for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.5 million
* Edmunds.com says 2016 is on track to shatter last year's full-year record of 17.5 mln sales
* Edmunds.com says projected April 2016 sales a 4.3 percent increase from April 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.