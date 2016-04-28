April 28 Edmunds.Com

* Edmunds.com forecasts 1.5 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. in April for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.5 million

* Edmunds.com says 2016 is on track to shatter last year's full-year record of 17.5 mln sales

* Edmunds.com says projected April 2016 sales a 4.3 percent increase from April 2015