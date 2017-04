April 28 HMS Group :

* FY 2015 revenue up by 15 pct year-on-year to 37.3 billion roubles ($579.17 million)

* FY 2015 profit for year up to 1.8 billion roubles versus loss of 1.6 billion in the previous year

* FY 2015 EBITDA up by 41 pct year-on-year to 7.4 billion roubles

* Says net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 12.39 billion roubles versus 12.43 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014