Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Megafon :
* Says priced 10-billion ruble bonds at 9.95 percent coupon rate
* Says the exchange bonds have a tenor of three years
* Says Gazprombank, Sberbank CIB, Raiffeisenbank and Unicredit acted as lead arrangers of bonds issue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Bureau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order