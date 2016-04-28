April 28 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon meets with unions and makes contract proposal
* Company increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term
of contract
* Presented union leaders from CWA and IBEW with an updated
comprehensive proposal for about 36,000 wireline employees
* Is also offering continued access to high quality
healthcare at an affordable cost and generous retirement
benefits
* As part of this 'last, best and final offer', company
increased its wage offer to 7.5 percent over term of contract
* Offer also includes company's final proposals regarding
call routing, contracting, and temporary work assignment
* Company also reports strike has had "minimal impact" to
its operations
* Says as per offer, 401K company match will continue
