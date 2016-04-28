April 28 Paypal Holdings :

* On March 28, received CID from FTC to determine if co, through Venmo service, is engaged in deceptive practices in violation of FTC act

* CID requests production of documents, answers to questions related to Venmo service

* CID could lead to enforcement action/consent orders, resulting in substantial costs, and to change aspects of manner in which co operates venmo Source text (1.usa.gov/1rlVHB5)