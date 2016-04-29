April 29 Efore Oyj :

* Jorma Wiitakorpi has been appointed CEO of Efore Plc

* Previously Wiitakorpi has occupied a CEO position in Patria Oyj, Reka Kaapeli Oy, Asko Appliances Oy, Uporef Oy and Isora Oy.

* Wiitakorpi has been chairman or member of board in more than 20 companies