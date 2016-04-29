Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Efore Oyj :
* Jorma Wiitakorpi has been appointed CEO of Efore Plc
* Previously Wiitakorpi has occupied a CEO position in Patria Oyj, Reka Kaapeli Oy, Asko Appliances Oy, Uporef Oy and Isora Oy.
* Wiitakorpi has been chairman or member of board in more than 20 companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order