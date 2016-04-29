April 29 Galapagos Nv
* Galapagos and abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis
collaboration
* Patient trials expected to start in 2017
* Milestones increased from $350 to $600 million
* Companies have expanded their agreement in cystic fibrosis
(cf) to reflect successful expansion of their cf portfolio
* Retains commercial rights to china and south korea, and
has an option to co-promote in belgium, netherlands, and
luxembourg
* Galapagos and abbvie aim to develop a triple cftr
combination therapy to address 90% of patients with cf
