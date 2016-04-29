April 29 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Q1 operating revenue 4.34 billion Norwegian crowns ($535 million)(Reuters poll 4.22 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA 408 million crowns (Reuters poll 431 million crowns)

* End-Q1 order backlog 18.72 billion crowns (Reuters poll 19.13 billion crowns)

* At present, restructuring costs in 2016 are estimated to 75 million-125 million crowns

* Kongsberg Maritime's level of activity and margins in 2016 is expected to be somewhat lower compared to 2015.

* Kongsberg Defence Systems order backlog provides a good platform for a somewhat higher level of activity in 2016.

* Kongsberg Protech systems activity level is expected to increase somewhat in 2016.

* Kongsberg Digital will be established in the first half of 2016.

* Group's oil and gas engineering services will be restructured and consolidated in KM Source text for Eikon:

