April 29 Galapagos Nv :

* Galapagos and Abbvie expand their cystic fibrosis collaboration

* Companies have agreed to increase potential milestones to Galapagos for phase 1 and 2 achievements

* Bringing remaining total milestones in CF alliance up to approximately $600 million, from $350 million