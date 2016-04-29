April 29 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 79.0 million euros ($90.0 million), up 1.5 pct vs Q4 2015; down 16.8 pct vs Q1 2015

* Q1 net income is 8.0 million euros, down 1.7 million euros vs Q4 2015 and 9.5 million euros vs Q1 2015 (down 5.5 million euros as adjusted)

* Q1 net cash increased by 15.3 million euros (11.5 pct) year over year to reach 148.4 million euros

* Q1 orders of 103.9 million euros, up 34.4 pct vs Q4 2015

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue expected to be +20-25 pct vs Q1 2016 based on strong Q1 2016 order intake Source text: bit.ly/1ThY66t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)