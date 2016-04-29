April 29 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :

* Q1 net interest income 386 million Norwegian crowns ($47.64 million) versus 369 million crowns yr ago

* Q1 loan losses 24 million crowns versus 32 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 275 million crowns versus 292 million crowns year ago

* Says is conscious of the fact that growth in the region could experience a slowdown in 2016

* Greatest risk is associated with the norwegian crowns exchange rate