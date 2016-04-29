BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :
* Q1 net interest income 386 million Norwegian crowns ($47.64 million) versus 369 million crowns yr ago
* Q1 loan losses 24 million crowns versus 32 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 275 million crowns versus 292 million crowns year ago
* Says is conscious of the fact that growth in the region could experience a slowdown in 2016
* Greatest risk is associated with the norwegian crowns exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1022 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan