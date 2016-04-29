BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago
April 29 EFG International Ag
* Says recently informed of premium increases relating to 12 of 48 of its holding of policies issued by Transamerica
* Says premium increases are significant and unjustified, intends to challenge the implementation of these increases in U.S. courts
* Says if receive further notices of premiums, the current carrying value of EFG International's holdings of life insurance policies may be subject to possible significant impairment
* Says new asset generation was disappointing in the first quarter of 2016, adversely impacted by difficult macro-conditions in Latin America and run-off of an investment product in Asia
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan