* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Resurs Holding Ab :
* Offering price for Resurs's initial public offering set at sek 55 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today
* Resurs gets market capitalisation of 11 bln SEK ($1.37 billion) ($1 = 8.0342 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share