UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 29 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
* Says Celesio may have to sell pharmacies in 13 areas of England and Wales for their takeover of Sainsbury's pharmacies business to get the go-ahead.
* As well as the summary of provisional findings, a notice of possible remedies has also been published which outlines ways to address the competition concerns, including the sale of pharmacies in the affected areas.
* The 125 million pounds ($183 million) deal, announced in July last year, would see Celesio's British chain LloydsPharmacy buy Sainsbury's' 281 pharmacies.
* However, in December the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an in-depth investigation into the sale after Celesio failed to alleviate concerns that the deal might affect consumer choice. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (London Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.