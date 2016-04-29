BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Kurwitu Ventures Ltd ::
* FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 815,487 shillings
* FY 2015 consolidated loss before taxation of 22.1 million shillings Source: j.mp/1T998KJ Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan