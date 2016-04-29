UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 PledPharma publ AB :
* Q1 net loss 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($845,277.01) versus loss 12.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0447 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS