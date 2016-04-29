DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 29 Accu Holding Ag
* Fined by six swiss exchange which imposed a chf 100,000 penalty for failing to comply with the rules on the listing of equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.