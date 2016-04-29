April 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Zealand reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for Q1 2016 andmsubmission by Sanofi of the fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine (Lantus) and lixisenatide for European registration

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's sales of Lyxumia (lixisenatide) amounted to 6.5 million Danish crowns ($994,887.81) / 0.9 million euros ($1.03 million) in Q1 2016, an increase of 3 pct over the same period in 2015

* Three important US regulatory events are expected in next four months Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.5334 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8780 euros)