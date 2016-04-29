UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for Q1 2016 andmsubmission by Sanofi of the fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine (Lantus) and lixisenatide for European registration
* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's sales of Lyxumia (lixisenatide) amounted to 6.5 million Danish crowns ($994,887.81) / 0.9 million euros ($1.03 million) in Q1 2016, an increase of 3 pct over the same period in 2015
* Three important US regulatory events are expected in next four months Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.5334 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8780 euros)
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS