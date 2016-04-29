BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 29 Maternus Kliniken AG :
* FY revenues rose slightly by 1 percent to 123.3 million euros ($140.46 million)
* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 8.1 million euros
* FY consolidated net profit of 2.4 million euros compared to 26.8 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year
* Sees FY 2016 sales growth of around 3 percent and EBIT from 3.5 million to 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: