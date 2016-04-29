BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Fully diluted fair value NAV per share was $19.05 at the end of Q1 2016, up 8.4 pct from the end same period in 2015
* TFG maintained its quarterly dividend at 16.50 cents per share in Q1 2016
* Q1 net income $29.3 million versus $91.3 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan