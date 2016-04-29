April 29 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Fully diluted fair value NAV per share was $19.05 at the end of Q1 2016, up 8.4 pct from the end same period in 2015

* TFG maintained its quarterly dividend at 16.50 cents per share in Q1 2016

* Q1 net income $29.3 million versus $91.3 million year ago