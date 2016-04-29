BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Kenmare Resources Plc :
* Ore mined in q1 2016 increased 120 pct to 7,061,000 tonnes (Q1 2015: 3,211,000 tonnes)
* Total shipments of finished products were down 37 pct at 132,700 tonnes (Q1 2015: 209,600 tonnes)
* Price increases we have been seeing in chinese ilmenite spot market over recent months and, we believe, augurs well for outlook
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share